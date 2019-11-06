PITTSBURG — Ceramic bowls are for sale at Wesley House to raise money for its food pantry and each empty bowl serves as a reminder about people who can’t afford a meal.

“The purpose of the bowl is for you to take it back into your home and to look at it to realize that there are folks in your community that do not have the beans to fill the bowl,” Wesley House Executive Director and Pastor Marcee Binder said.

And of course, Binder said, they are “beautiful,” each with a unique design. The bowls came from Girard High School, Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg State University, an artist from Independence and another artist from Joplin.

People can purchase a bowl for $25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m through Thursday at Wesley House. Along with the bowl, the purchase includes a soup/chili coupon for the “Empty Bowls” event on Friday at the facility. During the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can grab a bowl of chili or soup with their coupon. There will be another opportunity to purchase a bowl at the event. People who wish to just purchase soup or chili can do so for $5.

All proceeds go directly to the food pantry, Binder said.

“For every $10 that we raise we can buy three meals — for example a dinner of pasta, sauce, meat, bread, vegetables, fruit and then dessert. That goes a long way,” she said. “A donation of $25 or $20 will buy six or maybe seven meals.”

Binder said Wesley House is thankful for the community’s continuous support. Wesley House has a goal of raising approximately $5,000, which will keep the food pantry full for two and a half months.