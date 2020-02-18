PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Expo is set for Friday and Saturday.

This year’s theme is the Roaring Twenties and area organizations and businesses will compete for the title of “Best Use of Theme,” “Best of Show” and “Best Use of Product” on Friday at Meadowbrook Mall where the expo will be held.

The two day event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“We have 38 vendors this year, 17 are newer or new or haven’t been in a while to the expo so we are really excited,” said Julie Reams, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce membership and special events director. “We really have a wide variety of vendors this year from banking to pools, to PittState, USD 250 and three major area hospitals.”

On Saturday, the chamber will do something a bit different this year. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the commons area in the mall attendees can come out and see demonstrations from Miner’s Athletics and the Pittsburg Family YMCA.

In addition to the demonstrations people who are seeking a job or services will have the opportunity to chat with various organizations and businesses at the event.

“This is a great way for people to come out and learn about Pittsburg and the surrounding area,” Reams said. “This is going to be one of the biggest ones we've had in quite some time, we’re excited for the community to come out to see not only what the businesses have to offer but also what we have in the community.”

People can pick up a card from the chamber’s booth and have it signed off at each of the booths for a chance to win a $100 certificate to any of the businesses on the back of the certificate. Goody bags stuffed with coupons and items from chamber members will be available for the first 250 attendees.