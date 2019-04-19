There might be no better time of year than right now for people who like to spend their free time "antiquing." As people begin to declutter from the winter months, downsize their homes or just get rid of junk in preparation for spring, numerous hidden treasures flood garage sales and local antique shops. To help spot your next big find, here are a few antique and secondary market podcasts to listen to.

The Juststuff League

Hosted by James Supp of PBS’s "Antiques Road Show," Travis Landry and Kevin Bruneau, the group leads listeners through the ever-changing world of antiques, collectibles, pop culture and fine art on the secondary market. Supp, Landry and Bruneau discuss the latest trends and how to say informed whether antiquing is a career or hobby. Recent episodes include: "Keep Your Crap from Getting Crappy," "Celebrity Memorabilia" and "Collectible and Vintage Clothing."

Find it: http://www.justuffleague.com/

Curious Objects

Helping listeners train their eyes for the best antiques, host Ben Miller discusses the stories behind curious objects from the world of fine and decorative arts. Miller also interviews prominent figures in the world of antiques to explore the hidden histories and little-know facts of items. Recent episodes include: "Noah Wunsch Was Born to Collect," "Let the Market Decide" and "Introducing the New Antiquarians."

Find it: http://www.themagazineantiques.com/podcast/

Value This with Brian & Leon

Hosted by Brian Kathenes and Leon Castner, weekly episodes feature the pair using their witty and thorough knowledge to discuss everything you can put a price tag on. From furniture to autographs to coins and stamps Brian and Leon also take calls from listeners about their items. Recent episodes include: "Special Guest Jon Castner," "Callers," and "Prince Charles."

Find it: https://apple.co/2UqIu8l

Antiques Freaks

The Antiques Freaks podcast features two friends exploring the world of antiques each week. From appraisals to decorative electricity to antique fraud, the Antiques Freaks update episodes each Wednesday. Recent episodes include: "Tiffany," "Dime Novels" and "Model Trains."

Find it: https://antiquesfreaks.podbean.com/