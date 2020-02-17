PITTSBURG — People can try food from across the world without leaving Pittsburg, Kansas, during the International Food and Culture Fair.

The event, hosted by the International Student Association at Pittsburg State University, helps share about different cultures with the community, said Vickie Mense, PSU International Student Association adviser.

People will have the opportunity to try dishes from India, France, Saudi Arabia, Africa and Russia, Brazil, Finland, Kazakhstan, Paraguay, Lebanon and Iran.

“We are excited about that group,” Mense said. “There will be a good variety of things.”

Students from Paraguay will dance and students from the African Student Association will also put on a performance. Students from China will sing and students from Kazakhstan, Brazil and South Korea will each will bring music from their country to the ears of the community.

“Our students are really excited about getting to show everyone their cultures,” Mense said.

For the first time, the event will be at the Bicknell Center for the Arts, which Mense said will help students without vehicles make it to the event. The food will be served in the Art Gallery and there will be tables in the lobby where people can sit and eat. There will be other events going on that evening so a shuttle van will travel to various parking lots as a courtesy.

Want to go?

The International Student Association at Pittsburg State University will host the International Food and Culture Fair on Saturday, Feb. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer St.

Food samples will be served from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the Art Gallery. Immediately following, a cultural show with live performances will be on stage at 7 p.m. There is an admission fee of $1 at the door; food samples are $1 each, cash only. The event is open to the public.