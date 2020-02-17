PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University Symphonic Band and the Pittsburg State University Wind Ensemble will perform in concert on Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer.

“This concert will be pretty special because of its focus on the music and teaching of the late David Maslanka. Composer Roy Magnuson wrote a piece for this concert in tribute to Maslanka, which will receive its world premiere that evening,” said Andrew Chybowski, director of the PSU Wind Ensemble.

The PSU Symphonic Band is under the direction of Doug Whitten. The concert also will feature guest conductors Matthew Reimer and Eric Stark in their first concerts as graduate conducting students for the Wind Ensemble.

The concert is free and open to the public.