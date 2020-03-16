LAWRENCE — Emma Milburn, a senior at Lawrence Free State High School, earned the Girl Scout Gold Award on January 4, the highest individual award in the Girl Scout program.

Milburn, 17, completed her award by researching, writing and designing a 34-page history of St. John School and the role of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The project took nearly 90 hours to complete and traces the history of early Catholic missions to North America through the establishment of the Catholic community in Lawrence. She completed the award following a final report and review on January 4 conducted by Susan Smith, her project advisor.

The choice of the project was inspired by Milburn’s experience as a student at St. John School. She attended the school from kindergarten through eighth grade. During that time, Sister Susan Yerkich was the last remaining Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth faculty at the school. Milburn said she wanted to preserve the history of the Sisters of Charity at the school as well as tell future generations about the role of women in the Catholic church.

The project is posted on the St. John School web page and was formally presented to school principal Chris Reffett during Mass on January 26 to mark the start of Catholic Schools Week. Accompanying the document are suggested study questions and an online study guide. The history will be taught to fourth and fifth grade students as part of a discussion of religious vocations.

She was honored in the Kansas House and Senate on February 3 by Rep. Mike Amyx of Lawrence and Senator Marci Francisco, also of Lawrence.

Milburn will be recognized on March 29 along with other Gold Award recipients by the Girl Scout Council of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. The young women will spend the day presenting their projects, mentoring younger Girl Scouts and formally receive their Gold Award Pin.

Milburn is a member of Girl Scout Troop 7459. She is the daughter of John and Margaret Milburn. She is the grand-daughter of Paul and Mary Joan Milburn of Pittsburg and Bill and Karen Dunn, also of Pittsburg. She has been a member of the Free State High School journalism staff as a designer and editor for the past three years. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and will attend the University of Kansas in the fall, majoring in visual communication design.

In addition to the Gold Award, Milburn serves as an aide at Lawrence Hidden Valley Day Camp and is a member of the Teen Advisory Council.

She is the second member of her family to reach the pinnacle of their Scouting career. Her brother, John Milburn, earned his Boy Scout Eagle Award in 2014. He continues to be active in Scouting, serving on the Philmont Scout Ranch staff in New Mexico while attending the University of Kansas. Her younger sister, Zoe, is also active in Girl Scouts and has earned her Bronze and Silver Awards.

The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others.

The project typically takes one to two years to complete and must demonstrate leadership and have a sustainable impact on the community. Only 4 to 6 percent of all eligible Girl Scouts will earn their Gold Award during their Scouting career. More than 1 million young women have earned the award since the Girl Scouts’ founding in 1916.