PITTSBURG — Sometimes you just need a helping hand and that’s what Creating Legacies is trying to do for area residents.

The charity was founded by Andrew Schwartz who said he wanted to help people reach their goals and leave a legacy behind. It’s currently being led by Creating Legacies President Tiffany Krause.

On Saturday, the organization hosted a pancake feed to support its food pantry. People in need can pick up food once a month from their organization.

They also host a monthly activity for children of all ages called Crafting for a Cause. People can come together to create crafts and the entry fee is just a non-perishable food item for the food pantry. Their next meeting is at 2 p.m. on March 8 at 204 W. 5th, Pittsburg, where the organization is housed. According to Schwartz and Krause, they will soon have the building to themselves, which they currently share with the Ogre's Lair. The Ogre’s Lair is transferring to a new location within the next few weeks.

One of Creating Legacies projects is called the Legacy of Music program through which they plan to provide an after school music program for children. As part of the project, the organization pairs up with area bands to raise money or collect donations, such as toys during the Christmas season.

“We want anyone to be able to participate in that no matter what their income is,” Krause said about giving all children an opportunity to learn music.

Another project they are working on is youth leadership groups, starting with a girl youth group for children aged 13 through 18 where they visit and do various activities.

“It’s a safe place for girls to come to talk,” Krause said. “I think it's really important to encourage self-esteem and help them grow that because that’s a tough time in their lives.”

For more information about Creating Legacies and its services people can find them on Facebook or call Krause at 620-704-3302.