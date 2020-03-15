Today’s Birthday (03/15/20). Savor friends this year. Strengthen bonds with shared practice, coordination and communication. Share a team win before adapting to a romantic twist. Summer professional shifts lead you to new love. Discover domestic solutions next winter, before a spotlight highlights your career breakthrough. Create wonders together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Explore one step at a time. No emotional spending, okay? Turn down an expensive invitation. Keep things simple; avoid bells and whistles. Study your route.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to financial practicalities. Review your reserves and budget. Don’t chase an expensive fantasy. Handle the basics. Put up provisions for the future.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic fantasies could dissolve into the reality of chores, busy schedules and practical demands. Negotiate carefully and listen. Share precious time with someone precious.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — The more you practice, the more you see what wasn’t working. Adjust your technique. Polish and refine. Small changes can win big reward.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get creative. The process could get messy. Romantic mirages fade into a clear view of honest facts. Discover something new about someone beloved.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs and clean domestic messes. Solve practical problems in family collaboration. Hunt for simple solutions and get what’s needed to make it happen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Analyze the data. Look behind the curtain presenting a pretty public picture. Confirm sources for a solid case. The truth gets revealed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money. Put aside illusions and prioritize paying the bills. Scrutinize nebulous schemes and go for practical options. Discover hidden treasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Adjust your personal focus. You can see hidden dirt; illusions fade and the facts are clear. You’re especially strong and creative. Make a practical move.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Review your plans, strategies and options. Fantasies fade and the facts remain. Choose your focus. Clarify your direction and message.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Friends help you see farther. Connect for shared support. Offer what you can. Turn objections into agreement through gentle persuasion. Romance the competition.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Schedule carefully. Manage logistics and file papers. Do what’s required by the deadline. Stay in communication. Ease up on imaginative suggestions. Stick to concrete objectives.