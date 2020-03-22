Today’s Birthday (03/22/20). Spotlights illuminate your professional talents this year. Support your team for optimal performance. Make a brilliant career move before resolving a family challenge. Summer itineraries could shift before domestic comforts recharge. Edit and revise creative work next winter, before an exploration tempts. Push your own boundaries.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A long shot could pay off. A friend can get through where you can’t. All is not as it appears. Have faith. Envision success.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can accomplish miracles together. Set your goals high. Believe it can be done. Have faith and shoulder your load. Show the team your appreciation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Good news travels fast. Interesting projects abound. Upgrade professional equipment for better service and to catch an opportunity. Discover a lucky break through the grapevine.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover new frontiers. Talk with friends who have been there. Make a dreamy connection. Fall into a lovely twist of synchronicity. It’s a small world.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You and a partner can generate nice profits. You’re spurred to action. Encourage each other to new heights. You can get whatever you need.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get a partner’s support with a creative challenge. Share your vision and exchange ideas. Imagine perfection. Take advantage of a happy accident. Celebrate the results.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — The tempo quickens, and you can’t stand still. Fall into a steady beat and keep your moves graceful and fluid. Physical action gets fabulous results.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with someone who adores you. Communication channels are wide open. Share about dreams, fantasies and wild ideas. Discover new possibilities together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You can solve a domestic puzzle. Confer with family and listen to all views. Make sure everyone gets heard. Love finds a way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Brainstorming and networking produce abundant resources and solutions. A brilliant insight shatters an illusion. Express your dreams, visions and discoveries to grow and develop them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow increases. Sales and marketing efforts shine. Your work is in demand. Produce excellent results. Keep generating value. Go for the gold.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. Talk about impossible dreams and fantasies. What would you have, if you could have anything? Write down insights and epiphanies. Choose your focus.