Today’s Birthday (04/05/20). Ride a professional rocket ship this year. With disciplined team collaboration, the world is your oyster. Summer travel and study challenges inspire a home renovation period. Adjusting communication strategies next winter leads to amazing discoveries. Align your work with your passions.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Trust a hunch. Mental alertness is key. Rest when you need to. You could feel sluggish or distracted. Exercise, sleep and good food can help.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re itching for romance and fun. Public obligations could interfere with private time. Family comes first. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Follow your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical domestic priorities. Home renovation projects promise a dreamy result while delivering a temporary mess. Forward the action for a family matter.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen for fundamental truths. Tangled words and miscommunications can befuddle or confuse the situation. Lies get revealed. Dig deeper into the story.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A lucrative endeavor could get stalled in pursuit of ephemeral fantasies. Focus on the basics. Meet deadlines on budget and on time. Make necessary preparations.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re a diamond in the rough. Polish your presentation. Dress to impress and for success. Distractions and misunderstandings abound. Get clear on what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Postpone crowds, travel or fuss. Avoid expensive pursuits and stick to low-risk fun. You can get a lot done in private. Enjoy peaceful rituals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Great ideas flow through friends. Go for substance over symbolism. Schedule carefully to avoid double-booking. Confusion can blur your view in chaotic moments.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Navigate professional challenges with grace. Wait for better conditions to make a move. Allow chaos or distractions to dissipate. Patience and humor serve you well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — The road ahead may seem obscured. Advance when conditions allow. Check lists carefully. Avoid risky business and dark alleys. Disagree persuasively. Learn new tricks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Tackle financial management tasks you’ve been procrastinating about, like taxes, legal matters, applications, insurance and paperwork. Get clear on the facts and banish ambiguity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with someone who believes in you. Intuition helps you work smarter. Develop a brilliant idea together. Have patience. Find the hidden gold.