Today’s Birthday (04/18/20). Luck shines on your career this year. Nurture collaborative efforts with talented partners. An obstacle redirects your summer travels, inspiring focus on home and family. Resolve professional challenges before winter misunderstandings require attention, whetting your appetite for an incredible journey. Take your work to new levels.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Review plans and adjust for recent changes. Communication can save you time and trouble. Share information, resources and solutions from your peaceful hideaway.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends help you navigate unexpected conditions. Make brilliant connections. Your team generates the solutions needed. Network and collaborate. Meet controversy with common sense.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Buckle down for a professional test. You’re up to the challenge. Follow the advice of a respected mentor or elder. Get approvals. Increase stability.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore a fascinating subject at a deeper level. Monitor travel conditions carefully before embarking. Costs may be higher than expected. Expand your educational boundaries.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let your partner know that they’re appreciated. Rely on each other to generate the necessary funds for your shared benefit. Provide encouraging words.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Together, you can really make things happen. Coordinate actions and put your plans in motion. Discuss practicalities and logistics. Adapt in real time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice exercise and fitness routines for strength, endurance and health. Talk with trusted coaches or friends about technique and raising performance levels.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Share your heart with someone who makes it skip a beat. Talk about impossible dreams. Imagine what could be possible. Arrange a romantic tryst.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Household projects pull you in. Clean messes, and sort and organize papers and possessions. Let your home reflect your heart. Create works of beauty and flavor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Creativity abounds. Develop brilliant ideas into a concept worth sharing. Edit carefully. Copy what worked in the past, while adapting the story for current situations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Manage financial obligations. Keep generating positive cash flow. Maintain an advantage. You’re learning valuable tricks. Adjust expenses for income. Go for long-lasting quality.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Assertiveness can be effective. Ask for what you want, and you might get it. Talk over your ideas. Make a brilliant discovery.