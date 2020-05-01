I had never heard of the sweet bites called brigadeiros until I began researching desserts for the Brazilian-themed Olympic meal in 2016. When I saw condensed milk was the main ingredient, I knew this would be a mouthwatering dessert.



Also known as Brazilian truffles, brigadeiros can be made stovetop or in the microwave. A combination of condensed milk, butter, chocolate and a touch of salt is so simple, but oh so delicious. You can roll the chilled balls of chocolate in sprinkles, chocolate sprinkles, nuts or coconut, or some of each kind.



BRIGADEIROS

•1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

•2 ounces unsweetened chocolate

•2 tablespoons unsalted butter

•1/8 teaspoon salt



Pour the condensed milk in a large microwavable bowl. Add chocolate and butter.



Microwave on high for about 45 seconds. Take the bowl from the microwave and stir to combine the ingredients.



The next step is based on your microwave’s wattage. Microwave for another five minutes, taking the bowl out and stirring after each one-minute increment.



The mixture is ready when it has become thick and fudgy, and it pulls away from the side of the bowl as you stir the mixture. For my batch, it took 4 minutes, stirring after each minute.



Stir in the salt. Spoon the mixture onto a large plate, gently spread it out some and chill for at least 3 hours or overnight.



When it’s time to shape the brigadeiros, scoop out about 2 teaspoons of the mixture. Rub a little butter onto the palms of your hands to prevent the chocolate from sticking. Roll the brigadeiros into a tiny ball, and roll the ball in the topping of your choice until completely covered. Place on a plate or tray. Brigadeiros will keep at room temperature for about 2 days and in the refrigerator for up to a week.

- From passthecocoa.com



STRAWBERRY FOOL

A fruit fool is a simple dessert made of cream blended with sweetened fruit purée. The dish is British in origin, but it has become famous throughout much of the world as a simple and refreshing summertime treat.

Research shows that the word “fool” in the fruit fool context is most likely derived from the French verb fouler, which means “to press.” Early cooks, all the way back to the 1500s, made this recipe by pressing ripe fruits into a pulp, then combining that pulp with sugar and pouring the mixture into freshly whipped cream.



• One pint strawberries, washed, hulled and chopped into 1/4 inch pieces

•1/2 cup sugar, divided

•1 cup heavy cream

•1 teaspoon vanilla extract



Toss the strawberries with 1/4 cup sugar in a medium bowl. Let rest for 10 minutes, occasionally stirring, until they give up their juices.



Place strawberries and juice into a blender (or use an immersion blender in the same bowl the berries are in) and purée.



In a separate bowl, whip the cream with the remaining 1/4 cup sugar and vanilla until cream is stiff and holds peaks easily. Carefully fold berries into the cream. Serve immediately or refrigerate for a few hours before serving.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.