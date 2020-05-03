Today’s Birthday (05/03/20). Investigate new frontiers this year. Maintain persistent professional routines for growth. Shifting directions with family finances this summer leads to gains through strengthened communication. Stay light on your feet with unstable conditions. Discovering new income sources leads to a fat winter shared harvest. Collaborate and connect.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Harmony may require effort. Don’t show loved ones unfinished work. Avoid controversy or sensitive issues. Focus on practical priorities like maintaining health and physical practices.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t get intimated. Friction can generate sparks hot enough to burn. What gets revealed may not be pretty. Fantasies dissipate. Long-term benefits arise in communication.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A home improvement project may require making a mess. Focus on the practical priorities. Research materials. Avoid controversial decisions. Keep your sense of humor.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Clarify misunderstandings in the moment. Don’t fund a fantasy. Heed recommendations and warnings. Things may not be as they seem. Dig for the truth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t fall for an expensive trick. Avoid distractions and arguments. Adapt and adjust for budget shortfalls. Stay practical, or risk trouble. Avoid stepping on toes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — The truth gets revealed. Personal dreams may seem distant, yet you can still advance. Clean a mess. Keep promises and bargains. Luck follows disciplined actions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Consider options and possibilities. Things may not go as planned. Favor substance over symbolism. Postpone shopping or travel. Lay low and take it easy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Schedule group connections carefully. Not everyone agrees with plans. It could take patience to resolve a disagreement on priorities. Listen to all views.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Professional restraint serves you well. Guard against overspending or overindulging. Words can seem deceptive and misinformation abounds. Check facts before sharing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep your tone gentle, especially when confronting an authority figure. Avoid risky business and wait for better travel conditions. Investigate and research your subject.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Manage shared finances without getting into an argument. Disagreements would slow the action. Stay patient, even if your partner loses their cool. Prioritize taking care of business.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Reality could clash with fantasies. Abandon assumptions and do what needs to be done. Clean up messes. Worry about credit later.