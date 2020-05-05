Today’s Birthday (05/05/20). Study new views this year. Professional growth comes with discipline. Shared summer financial challenges lead to stronger communication, collaboration and connection. Adapt to new circumstances with agility. Find other income sources and collaborate for shared financial gain this winter. Strengthen long-distance connections to learn valuable tricks.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Let your partner know they’re appreciated as you confront a challenge together. Don’t worry about the future. Focus on here and now. Action gets results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Stay flexible. Slow around sharp curves. Stretch, breathe deeply and practice your moves. Physical action satisfies; exercise, rest and healthy foods keep your energies high.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy your favorite games and pastimes. Despite barriers, romance can flower. Take action for passion. Let your heart be your guide.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic arts and crafts satisfy. Make the improvements that you need. Get inventive with materials. Find creative ways to give something old new purpose.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Generate satisfying results with research and writing projects. Don’t worry about what might be. Focus on the facts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your financial intuition is excellent. You can get what you need. Passion enters the picture. Don’t overlook hidden danger. Proceed with caution. Use brains, not brawn.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Things may not go as planned. Don’t promise more than you can deliver. Stay organized, especially with personal projects. Action taken now can get through.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Relax and enjoy peace and tranquility. Follow an inspiration. Savor private rituals and spiritual introspection. Avoid overspending or overindulging. Resist impulsive moves. Keep it simple.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to get around a roadblock. Get inventive. Make sure your team has what they need. Share what you’re learning. Connect, communicate and take action.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on professional matters. Advance your initiative and get farther than expected. Avoid assumptions or false hope. Trust, but verify. You’re gaining a deeper understanding.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Travel and educational pursuits could face obstacles, delays or traffic. Costs vary widely. Do the homework. Solutions require creativity. Necessity is the mother of invention.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Orders come from on high. To avoid financial problems, follow instructions closely. Complete documents. Having a meticulous partner helps. You’re in the eye of the storm.