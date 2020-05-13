Today’s Birthday (05/13/20). Take valuable ground this year. Win professional prizes with organization, coordination and persistence. Weathering financial shifts with partners inspires stronger connection and coordination. Hidden possibilities appear after big changes. Discover new income sources before winter profits roll into shared accounts. Develop creative solutions, skills and techniques.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — For the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde, share traditions, histories and retrospective works. Reflect on the past. Explore ancient creative wisdom. Express your arts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Revise budgets and marketing plans over five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Familiar home comforts are especially soothing. Stick to conservative, low-risk investments. Share resources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to tried-and-tested personal styles over the next five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Do what worked before. Beauty feeds you. Nurture your own sensitivities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Old pathways beckon, with Venus retrograde for five weeks. Listen to your angels and ancestors. Meditate and look within. Foster compassion. Appreciate beauty.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen lasting bonds and relationships over the next five weeks, with Gemini Venus retrograde. Old friends and lovers can reappear. Get nostalgic together. Share and connect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Practice basic professional skills over five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Maintain your position. Look back to what worked before. Clean up old messes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Return to familiar places and favorite destinations, with Venus retrograde. Find comfort and beauty in tradition and ritual. Practice and refine your studies.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collect from previous work over five weeks, with Venus retrograde. Conserve and recycle resources. Reduce waste. Grow your savings. Take care of heirlooms and treasures.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reminisce with your partner, with Venus retrograde over the next five weeks. Consider the past and imagine a satisfying future. Prosper through experience.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Maintain health and fitness routines, with Venus retrograde. Stick to tested methods, techniques and recipes. Hone what you’ve been doing rather than trying new tricks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Look back on beautiful moments, with Venus retrograde. Indulge retrospection and nostalgia. Share old family photos. Reconnect with beloved people. Fall into a love story.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stick to familiar domestic routines, with Venus retrograde in Gemini for five weeks. Traditional flavors, activities and colors comfort. Connect with elders and ancestors.