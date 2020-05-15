There it goes again. The celestial boomerang is swinging down. One of the more distinctive constellations in the sky is a gentle curve of stars most commonly known as Corona Borealis, the Northern Crown. This group, visible on spring evenings rising in the east, was known by Australian Aborigines as Womera, translated as “The Boomerang.”



Like all constellations, they come and they go, perhaps not unlike a boomerang, which is supposed to come back if you throw it correctly.

Corona Borealis, along with the star groups surrounding it, are usually considered as “spring stars” because they dominate the sky on spring evenings. As the Earth keeps on its journey about the sun, the sky shifts with it. The summer constellations can be seen early if you stay up late enough on a spring night.



Next to Corona Borealis is the large, kite-shaped constellation, Bootes the Herdsman. Bootes is known for its beautiful, bright orange-yellow star Arcturus.



The familiar Big Dipper is high up in the northern sky on May evenings, appearing like it is upside down. Follow the arc of the “handle” stars and extend that arc to find Arcturus.



As darkens set it, Corona Borealis looks like a capital “D” in the east. Bootes appears right above it, the “kite” shape on its side and Arcturus on the right.



Around midnight in mid-May, the Northern Crown is nearly due south, high as it can be, and oriented like a smile in the sky. It is visible all night long in the spring.



During the evening, the coming attraction of the fall constellations are making their appearance in the east. If you stay up long enough in summer, after midnight, you will see the fall stars in their glory, stretching across the southern sky and overhead. Be sure to look east during the wee hours for an early look at winter’s stellar beauty.



The Northern Crown - or if you prefer, the Boomerang - is marked by seven stars. The brightest “gem” in the crown is the star Gemma, magnitude 2.2. Gemma is considered a member of the loose association of stars traveling together, including most of the Big Dipper stars, known as the Ursa Major Moving Group. The stars have similar velocities and are theorized to have a common origin.



As we have seen, different cultures imagine star patterns differently. Greek astronomer Ptolemy in the second century recorded the Northern Crown. As was noted, the Aborigines saw a Boomerang. The Chinese saw a “Heavenly Market Enclosure.” The Cheyenne Nation pictured a “Camp Circle.” The Welsh envisioned “The Castle of the Silver Circle.”



Also be sure to see the bright orange star Arcturus, shining lower in the west in the evening sky.



New moon is on May 22.

Keep looking up at the sky!



Peter Becker is managing editor at The News Eagle in Hawley, Pennsylvania. Notes are welcome at news@neagle.com. Please mention in what newspaper or website you read this column.