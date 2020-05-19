Today's Birthday (05/19/20). Higher education strengthens you this year. Professional flowering results from consistent coordinated actions. Surmount a barrier with family finances this summer by expanding communications to new levels. Income arises in different arenas, providing bountiful family pantries next winter. Study and learn to adapt and thrive.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on bringing in money. Keep a philosophical outlook and stay patient. Things may not go as planned. Pivot to new markets and opportunities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Can you use another's resources to get a job done? Seek out resources, connections and allies. Communicate to find ways around a roadblock.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider the road ahead. Revise plans. Outline practical steps. Review options and notice what others are doing that works. Take time for private introspection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pull together for common gain. Navigate challenges. Reach out to your support networks to offer and receive assistance. Your team comes to the rescue.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership where it's missing. Step in with coordination, communication and support. Find creative ways to minimize risks. Manage practical logistics. Make plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Verify everything. Consider consequences before venturing out. Review plans, actions and focus strategies. Family comes first. Expect relapses. Study and learn despite challenges.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain a positive attitude. Find new ways to conserve resources. Focus on long-term planning. It sets the context for the game. Pursue opportunities for shared accounts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate on practicalities with your partner. Coordinate to manage a structural breakdown. Slow to avoid mistakes. Lend a helping hand. Share the benefits too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Resist impulsive moves. Slow for sharp corners or slippery surfaces. Conserve energy and nurture your health and fitness with good food and exercise. Relax.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Guard against impatience. A test or challenge impacts your family, fun and romance. Avoid assumptions or false hope. Rely on facts. Keep your objective in mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Practical domestic matters have your attention. Clean, sort and organize. Give away what's no longer needed. Clear space and give it new purpose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep a respectful tone. You're in the eye of the storm. Don't talk back, or risk getting an earful. Listen to experts, even when you disagree.