Today’s Birthday (06/11/20). Grow a lucrative shared venture this year. Learn and practice valuable tricks with consistent discipline. Navigate a challenge with a partner for surging benefits. Summer brings changing shared financial priorities, motivating reflection and review before a romantic spark ignites. Support each other for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review your priorities and update plans. Harmony requires effort. Clean messes and organize. Strategize and sort. Consider ways to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Find ways to support your team and community. Illusions fade and hidden dirt becomes apparent. Clean what you can. Ask for help when needed. Pull together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Work takes priority. Take charge to get results. Avoid risky business. Monitor what’s happening, despite chaos. Don’t gamble with the rent. Follow an elder’s advice.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your investigation reveals hidden ugliness. A mirage has faded and you can see the naked truth. Find creative ways to safely explore. Study options.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A barrier blocks the road with your shared finances. Assess the situation for solutions. Avoid nebulous directions and go for solid ground. Work together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate on strategies. Clean messes as soon as possible. Abandon the idea of doing everything yourself. Let go of unrealistic expectations or false assumptions. Work together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can see what wasn’t working. Physical or health challenges block the way. Adapt strategies to suit new conditions. Spontaneous ideas can work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Take off those rose-colored glasses. A romantic fantasy could evaporate. Assess the situation. Adapt strategies to suit new realities. Treat others and yourself with compassion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Keep domestic systems running, despite potential breakdown. Call in support when needed. Wishful thinking doesn’t pan out. When the pipe breaks, call the plumber.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your research uncovers a mess. Follow an unexpected clue or a spontaneous idea where it leads. Use your imagination. Sift through data for an important discovery.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A lack of funds could slow a project. Hold your temper and adjust. Adapt to temporary shortages. Reduce fantasies to fundamentals. Cleverly conserve.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You can make things happen. You can see what’s missing. Illusions have burned away. Don’t ignore your fears or concerns. Take a stand.