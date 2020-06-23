Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on the structural elements, as you make your case. Use your persuasive charms. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Express and communicate. Share your view.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor budgets and shop carefully for best value. Prioritize the basics over toys or spontaneous expenses. Share resources, ideas and connections to maintain positive cash flow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Prioritize basic responsibilities. Self-discipline pays nice dividends. Advance a satisfying personal project or dream. Take extra care of yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Choose privacy over publicity. Avoid noise or confusion. Adapt plans to outside changes. A peaceful setting soothes your sensitivities. Imagine a dreamy outcome realized.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your team strategy for changing circumstances. Discover solutions. Implement new ways of socializing and working together. Connect with your friends and community for shared strength.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your career takes an unexpected turn. Keep providing excellent service, despite changes and challenges. Find new solutions and ways to streamline routines.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Good news comes from afar. Make an interesting long-distance connection. Adapt study and travel plans for breaking news. Anticipate more changes. Stay flexible.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt shared finances to changing circumstances. Put in extra work. Conserve resources and monitor budgets. Make deals and bargains. Get terms in writing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate closely with your partner. Avoid driving each other crazy. Share support for your household, family and community. Conserve resources. Prioritize love over money.

Today’s Birthday (06/23/20). Join forces and luck follows along this year. Disciplined coordination grows shared profits. A remarkable personal discovery this summer inspires a new solution with your partner. Adapt plans for winter changes, before your physical performance scores a prize. Work together to get farther.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus to master the rules of your favorite game. Create works of beauty and artistry. Go for substance over symbolism. Handle practical matters first.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Household structures require attention. Practical demands control the outcome. Stay forgiving. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean, sort and organize. Beautify your spaces with love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — The pace picks up. Recharge and energize with exercise, fresh air and nature. Eat and rest well. Prioritize health, work and vitality. Practice for best performance.