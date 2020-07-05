Today’s Birthday (07/05/20). Benefits flow through partnership this year. Strategize and coordinate efforts for powerful results. Personal victories this summer lead to a redirection with a partnership. Take time to process transitions this winter, before an energy boost inspires your physical performance. Weave your hearts together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt professional dreams to new circumstances. Handle logistics behind the scenes. Good news comes from far away. Keep your objectives in mind. Take practical action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Shift the direction of your exploration. You’re learning new tricks to adapt to new situations. Completing a difficult project opens time for something more fun.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A new phase dawns for a joint financial venture. Adapt long-term plans. Connect and share resources to maintain momentum. Pull together for shared gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Shift directions with a collaborative effort. Make promises and keep them. Focus on shared commitments. Let go of the small stuff. Revise routines for efficiency.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your health, fitness and vitality. Disciplined practices pay off in increased energy. Rest and good food are essential. Pursue a performance dream.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Creativity and romance sparkle. Treat yourself and others with compassion. Adapt to a challenge. Focus on shared interests and commitments. Support each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Domestic renovation projects take focus. Adapt systems and infrastructure to support current family needs. Get nostalgic. Share old stories and photos. Upgrade your space.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your influence is rising. Pursue new creative directions. You can do more than you thought. An opportunity is worth pursuing. The dynamics are changing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can generate the resources you need. Things may be different than they were before. Make an idealistic commitment. Pursue lucrative new possibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — The Full Moon Eclipse in your sign shines on a new personal road. Try a different power tactic. Polish your presentation. Discover wisdom and compassion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Imagine how you’d love things to be. What can you impact? Schedule strategic actions. Adapt plans for new conditions. Hold rituals. Howl at the moon.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — There’s a clear social line of demarcation. Things were one way, before. Now it’s completely different. Strengthen old bonds and connections, and make new ones.