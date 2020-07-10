Today’s Birthday (07/10/20). Join forces with a master this year. Disciplined collaboration works miracles. Speculate on travel and education plans. Summer brings a personal breakthrough supporting resolution of partnership challenges. Plan for a slow, meditative winter to recharge your health and work. Together, gain more than your sum.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Wait to make a decision. All is not as it appears. Listen to others with experience. Assess and observe. Meditate on what could be possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Set team goals high. Adapt old game plans for the current situation. Articulate and share an inspiring vision. Realize long-term plans one step after another.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You can see clearly the difference between where your career is currently and where you’d like it to be. Measure the gap to jump it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — What would you like to learn? Intellectual challenges delight. Notice a path to realize an old dream. Well-laid plans can come to fruition.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Conserve resources. Contribute the fruit of your labors to a shared pie. Make preserves or marmalade. Stock up for winter. Grow through collaborative efforts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get inspiration from a romantic dream. Gain insight into a relationship. Talk about dreams and visions for long-term possibilities. Invent and create. Collaborate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices and routines. A dream inspires your work. The previously impossible looks newly available. Listen to your coach and stay in action.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance arises in conversation. Share appreciations and acknowledgment. Dream about the future together. Imagine and invent fascinating possibilities. Teach each other new tricks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Envision domestic improvements and get family involved. It may take making a mess to get the results you’re after. Create a peaceful sanctuary.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Energize a creative project. Ideas come together easily. You can see the solutions you need. Communication makes a difference. Find what you need in your networks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep making your deadlines and commitments. Income is available. Follow up and do what you said. Follow a lucrative hunch. Work from home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Personal growth comes through communication. Listen closely for valuable feedback. You can recognize a diamond in the rough. Learn what’s needed for the next step.