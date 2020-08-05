Today’s Birthday (08/05/20). Grow healthier, stronger and more fit this year. Disciplined routines generate satisfying results. Navigate professional challenges. Summer vision and inspiration motivates implementation of a healthy change. Social changes next winter lead to a sweet family and romance phase. Energize mind, body and spirit with outdoor action.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities. Traveling isn’t as easy now. Keep old commitments and complete projects to open space for something fun. Enjoy creative dreaming and plotting.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration and teamwork get the job done. Connect with family and friends to advance shared goals. Brilliant ideas arise in conversation. Expand territory together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional project advances through communication. Networking provides solutions and resources. Follow an elder’s advice. You can get what’s needed to make things happen.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Research something you’ve been dreaming about. Pursue a curiosity. Learn new views on old stories. History, ancestry and scientific exploration reveal secrets. Invent new possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Crazy income possibilities could grow with attention. Share your ideas with partners and allies. Network and connect for shared gain. Avoid overspending by budgeting carefully.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. Dreams that seemed impossible may reveal new access. Take notes and make plans. Share the load and the prize.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Exercise energizes. Maintain healthy rituals despite schedule changes or distraction. Connect with your team or community for the latest. Set realistic goals and keep moving.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and focus on something fun. Avoid expense or risk and take it easy. Enjoy shared attractions with someone special. Discuss dreams and aspirations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Apply creativity and artistry to comforting domestic projects. Bake something delicious or reorganize a room. Clean messes. Advance realization of a dream for family gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Discover an opportunity with long-term growth potential. Take the high road. Collaborate to make things happen. Build a persuasive case and share.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Spend wisely. Conservation is the easiest way to grow resources. Connect with partners and allies for profitable collaborations. Someone’s watching. You’re gaining respect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. A personal dream is within reach. Make changes for the better. Ask for what you want. Action gets results.