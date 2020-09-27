Today’s Birthday (09/27/20). Goodness comes through home and family this year. Patience, persistent and disciplined efforts realize domestic potential. Unplanned expenses could arise. A new educational tack this winter leads to a communications boom. Tweak the message next summer, leading to a breakthrough in your investigation. Discover domestic bliss.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on financial planning, with Mercury in Scorpio. Venture farther out. Strengthen shared accounts over three weeks. Discuss visions, ambitions and dreams. Align your course.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on a strong partner and provide reliable support. It’s easier to compromise over about three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Communicate and collaborate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Find ways to work smarter. Balance your physical work, health and energy, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Streamline practices and procedures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about fun and romance, with Mercury in Scorpio. It’s easier to express your feelings over the next three weeks. You’re exceptionally creative.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss domestic possibilities with family. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Scorpio over about three weeks. Imagine and share your visions of home.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creativity flourishes over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Craft a masterpiece. Put the pieces of a puzzle together. Include graphics.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover new sources of revenue over three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Craft winning pitches, promotion and marketing materials. Clarify the message. Wheel and deal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your communication skills to advance. It’s easier to make difficult personal decisions with Mercury in your sign. Reinvent and share your vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re feeling more secretive. Organize and revise plans over about three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Complete old business. Commune with your inner muse.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Team communication produces satisfying results over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Keep channels and systems flowing. It could get lucrative.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Make professional decisions, with Mercury in Scorpio. Consider your priorities, vision and mission. Review opportunities. Talk about your dream situation. Explore career possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Renew bonds and traditions. Mercury in Scorpio inspires travel, learning and discovery. Consult with experts and plan your next adventure. Discuss logistics and scheduling.