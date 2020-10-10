Today’s Birthday (10/10/20). Expand your family circle this year. Make domestic upgrades with steady discipline. Winter brings a change in your educational trajectory, inspiring you to create a masterpiece. Resolve a communication challenge next summer, before an exciting exploration develops. Nurture your home and garden with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Share a sweet surprise. Love sparks when least expected. Discuss dreams with someone dreamy. Prioritize romance and fun. Invent and create new possibilities together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get into a creative domestic project. Make an improvement that supports family harmony. Beauty feeds your spirit. Cook up something delicious with your family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get into a challenging creative assignment or project. You can learn what you need to. Expand your understanding and skills. Make valuable connections.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep your eyes on the prize. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Monitor expenses for positive cash flow. Maintain momentum. You’ve got this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can feel the love. You’re especially attractive and charming. Use your power and confidence for good. Share acknowledgment, respect and admiration.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Learn from the past. Create an inspiring vision and organize the steps to achieve it. Practice soothing rituals and meditate on what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends for shared fun and support. Teamwork gets amazing results. Collaborate and share in a satisfying accomplishment. You’re surrounded by love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Postpone expensive socializing. The more you do, the more you’re in demand. Physical passion hits a high. Try some form of waling or movement meditation. The best things in life are still free. Reassess your aspirations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your educational journey opens to a new possibility. What do you want to learn? Your wanderlust is getting worse. Strengthen and grow virtual connections.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation. Adjust budgets for current conditions. Support and nurture a vision together. Connect the dots.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romance can blossom. Share appreciations and recognition. Remind another that you see their beauty. Discuss shared passions and interests. Have fun and play together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized by a positive development. Maintain physical and health practices to maintain momentum. Prioritize good food and rest to balance a busy schedule.