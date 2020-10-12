Today’s Birthday (10/12/20). Strengthen roots and shoots this year. Faithful domestic practices provide peace, harmony and comfort. Challenges divert your educational exploration this winter, motivating a productive, creative phase. Review and revise the messaging next summer, as changes reveal new opportunities for exploration. Nurture and protect the garden.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share energy for a passion. Communicate and connect to advance a beloved project. Water plays a big role. Dive into actions that benefit your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Share your ideas with someone whose opinion you value. Express what’s in your heart. Listen and create new possibilities together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A long-desired home improvement comes into view. Pamper family with domestic comforts. Make an adjustment or repair for satisfying results. Express beauty, peace and love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine a creative project taking off. Network and connect. Put together a dream team. Share your ideas and possibilities. Get the word out.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profitable opportunities beckon. Throw energy and words behind a passion project with potential. Let others know what you’re up to. The funding comes together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — As you gain strength, you gain options. Personal dreams seem within reach. Talk about the results you’d love to see. Share an inspiring vision.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful settings and private reverie. Meditate and contemplate. Beauty is restorative. Process recent events and recharge. Release emotion with exercise. Imagine new possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enthusiasm and energy spark in conversation. Make valuable connections. Team efforts produce lucrative or even beautiful results. Collaborate for a shared passion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect with passion in your work. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Discover solutions in conversation. Share creative ideas with your allies and team. Invent new possibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Venture out intellectually, especially if you can’t travel physically. Explore a subject of your passion and fascination. Note observations and discoveries. Learn like a child.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discuss your shared vision. Inspire positive action for a shared financial venture. Collaborate to take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Listen to intuition.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Express your ideas and listen to another’s. Share what’s in your heart. Lay plans and invent possibilities together.