Today’s Birthday (10/21/20). Your home and family blossom and grow this year. Discipline, persistence and coordination generate satisfying domestic results. A twist redirects your journey this winter, motivating the creation of a masterpiece. Story changes require edits next summer, before a fascinating investigation carries you off. Share inspiration.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A lucky career break unfolds. Take advantage of an opportunity. Walk through the open door. Smile, and say "thank you." Embrace creativity. Follow a dream.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to get out. Exploration expands your sense of space. Make long-distance connections without going anywhere. You’re creating something new.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss shared finances to strategize for growth. Consider new opportunities as previously closed doors open. Refine plans to adapt. Find lucrative solutions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Brainstorm with your partner and come up with surprising new possibilities. Imagine a long-term vision worth pulling for. Support each other with kindness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical work and exercise win satisfying results. Grow your capabilities through steady practice. Get coaching from someone you admire. Grab a lucky break.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Follow your heart, especially today. Discuss passions with someone interesting. An attraction is mutual. Give in to fun, romance and playful banter. Love feeds you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs and do household chores. Home improvements made today have lasting benefit. Share love and connection with family. Enjoy domestic arts and comforts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant. Learn new creative tricks. Get the word out and it can spread. Imagine fantastic outcomes. Ask for what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Tap a golden opportunity. Build and grow a profitable venture. You’re making a good impression. Money saved is money earned. Keep your eye on the prize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Talk about what you love with friends and family. Discuss possibilities and discover personal opportunities in conversation. Learn new tricks and expand your view.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Get into a pensive phase. Plan and organize. Choose the direction with best potential. Wait for better conditions to launch. Plot your course.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and share what’s in your heart. Listen and bear witness for each other. A sense of community lifts you. New doors open.