Today’s Birthday (10/24/20). Benefit through creativity and communication this year. Coordinate regular conversations to grow results over time. Navigating changes with a joint venture this winter sparks new income sources. Monitor summer cash flow to manage limitations, before a shared endeavor gets profitable. Your work is gaining attention.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and coordinate. Hold yourself to high standards. Take action for a team effort. Secure the ground taken.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on work assignments and responsibilities. Learn from another’s mistake. You can find what you need. Discover solutions in your own backyard. Collaborate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — OK, you can go now. Launch initiatives and explore wider terrain. Expand your horizons. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Follow rules carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Tailor plans to fit the budget. You can get what you need. Collaborate with your partner and family. Inspire your team to victory. Lead by example.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share with your partner. Support each other to grow. Love, romance and creativity arise in conversation. Express appreciations, curiosities and silly anecdotes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Your moves seem energized. Maintain healthy practices to grow strength and endurance. Get your heart pumping. Rest deeply.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Someone finds you attractive. Collaborate on an interesting project. Share passions and romantic dreams. Express your artistry. Get lost in delicious conversation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative planning resolves practical domestic issues. Repeat what you did before that worked. Beautiful results arise from collaborative efforts. Enjoy the fruit of your labors.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Word travels fast. Get the word out about a subject of your passion. Motivate powerful action to contribute for positive change. Write, illustrate and publish.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Invest in your own success. Your prospects are expanding. Make deals and sign contracts. Take advantage of an opportunity for a long-term prize.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discover something beautiful about yourself. Your work is gaining attention. Creative efforts bear fruit. Polish your personal presentation. Wear something that you feel great in.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Find a peaceful hideaway. Wear headphones and escape the outside world. Get productive with creative projects. Consider the past and future. Reflect and imagine.