Today’s Birthday (10/25/20). Express, communicate and connect to grow this year. Strengthen networks through steady participation. Shift directions with a financial collaboration this winter, before your own income rises. Summer cash flow delays require adaptation, before your joint venture profits. Create, write and share your story.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Secrets can get revealed. Lay low and allow time to process what’s going on. Consider ways to use what you’re learning. Make plans and preparations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Get advice from your team. Friends illuminate a wider view. Communicate, network and collaborate. Fascinating possibilities arise in conversation. Make valuable connections.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Try new protocols and methods. Advance a professional project without risking safety or health. Keep costs down. Manage a challenging situation gracefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take an investigation to new levels. The more you dig, the more you discover. Explore the potential as you uncover solutions. Enjoy the adventure.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reassess financial conditions for shared accounts. Meditate on best options. Friends and family help you make useful connections. Discuss desired results. Collaborate with action.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Calm the concerns of your partner. Listen, first. Let them know they’re heard. Being witnessed provides relief. You don’t need to fix things. Stand together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus for balance. Schedule carefully to both earn money and maintain your physical health and energy. Rest is fundamental. Ask for what you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Focus on fun and romance. Create loving connection in your inner circle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Organize your spaces. Combine two old ideas into a new one. Come up with inventive solutions using things you have. Enjoy the results with family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Trust, but verify. You’re gaining a deeper understanding. Discuss news and developments. Connect with a wider circle. Motivate and inspire others to participate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Review numbers to catch any expensive mistakes. Professional communications and negotiations can get lucrative. Stay in touch. Provide excellent service. Productive results can flower.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Revise personal plans and itineraries. Research projects engage and entertain. Study a talent or passion at a deeper level. Investigate roots and shoots.