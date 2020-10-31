Today’s Birthday (10/31/20). Artistic and creative expression flourishes this year. Disciplined, steady actions can realize masterpieces. Changes affect shared accounts this winter, before cash flow gushes into personal coffers. Save some to cover a summer slowdown, before a profitable joint venture develops. Share your heart and talents.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Shift directions around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities over the next two weeks under the Taurus Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow with greater ease.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Taurus Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Shift directions with your partner under this Halloween Full Moon. Collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans. Get extra rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon. Steady routines build strength and endurance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Start a new two-week chapter in communications, connection and intellectual discovery with this Full Moon. Edit and revise your research. Share final results.