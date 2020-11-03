Today’s Birthday (11/03/20). Fortune flows through your networks this year. Steady practices develop communication and creative skills. Adapt to shifting winter markets with your partner, before an income boost. Cash flow lightens next summer, motivating a surge with a collaborative project. Your creative expression flowers into valuable results.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communication clarifies naturally, with Mercury direct today. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Send love messages and invitations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A physical obstacle dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Traffic flows with greater ease. Discover health solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your muses. It’s easier to express yourself, with Mercury direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Family communications clarify, now that Mercury stations direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Align on domestic improvements. Clean messes and resolve irritations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct in Libra. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Make deals and bargains.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as translator for others who don’t get each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams. Articulate your feelings privately. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Review where you’ve been. Keep a journal, plan and strategize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Confirm reservations. It’s easier to get your message out.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Buy and sell. Discuss finances. Money, invoices and payments flow with greater ease now that Mercury’s direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.