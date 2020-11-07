Today’s Birthday (11/07/20). Communicate and network to grow this year. Creativity thrives on regular practices and routines. Winter challenges affect family finances, inspiring a boost to your own income. Stash some silver for summer expenses, before your collaborative project strikes gold. Get creative and express your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Think it over before rushing in. You don’t have the full picture. There’s more at play than meets the eye. Choose what’s best for family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and focus on household matters. Listen to intuition. Rather than jumping into action, assess conditions. Make simple plans together. Enjoy domestic comforts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Stick to practical priorities with communications and creative projects. Study options and weigh pros and cons before committing. Review for best potential.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Cash flow could slow with unexpected undercurrents. Adapt to new conditions. Don’t jump into anything without testing it first. Consult experts with questions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Personal insights arise when least expected. Don’t forget an important job. When you break your word, apologize and make it again. Forgiveness is divine.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to get organized and put things away. Listen to your dreams and intuition. Consider options to adapt to changing conditions. Meditate on it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise your team strategy for unexpected circumstances. Before plunging ahead, consider potential impacts and consequences. Proceed with caution, clarity and a cool head.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A professional challenge has your focus. Adapt to unforeseen changes. Sidestep controversy or potential arguments. Provide stability and calm. Your influence is on the rise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Travels and educational explorations face challenging conditions. You’re still learning, despite that. You won’t have to defer gratification forever. Take things slow and easy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Get terms in writing. Unforeseen expenses could disrupt your budget. Clarify financial misunderstandings with your partner; or agree to resolve it later, when conditions improve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize partnership and collaboration. Avoid harsh words or stress. Do it for love, not money. Old assumptions get challenged. Treat each other compassion.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work and attention are in demand. Balance your physical energy with exercise, good food and rest. Avoid risky conditions. Nurture your health.