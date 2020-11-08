Today’s Birthday (11/08/20). Benefit through creativity and communication this year. Apply consistent discipline to your art. Shared accounts require extra attention this winter, before new profits fatten your own wallet. Summer slowdowns affect personal finances, before collaborative effort pays off. Network, connect and share to grow together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize love and family. Challenges distract and disrupt the fun. Don’t make snap judgments. You don’t have the full picture. Wait for developments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Domestic distractions abound. Abandon huge expectations and focus on basics. You can see what’s not working. Work with someone who sees your blind spot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Communication channels could seem blocked. Don’t react blindly, despite temptation. Wait and sit with what was said. Edit your thoughts before publishing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Assess income and expenses. Prepare estimates, bids and budgets. Reviewing the actual numbers provides power. You can see what’s missing. Mind the gap.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Ignore dire predictions. The way is blocked, so wait for now. You may feel frustrated. Take care of yourself. Hold out for what you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Listen to messages from dreams and intuition. Meditate on what you’d love to happen. Clean messes and organize files, closets or plans. Peace and quiet soothe.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise your team strategy to navigate an obstacle. It could get awkward. Proceed with caution, to avoid breakage or misunderstandings. Go for clarity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A professional puzzle requires patient attention. Consider the implications of your moves before making them. Don’t force things; gently keep at it. Persevere.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Navigate travel and educational obstacles, changes, chaos or confusion. Listen patiently. Wait for the best conditions to jump. Take things slow and easy. Study options.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with a partner to adapt budgets and strategize. A financial obstacle challenges your shared venture. Contribute your creativity and talents for new possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize love. Miscommunications or arguments could derail plans with your partner. Let go of assumptions, judgements or complaints. Remember commitments. Create something new.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care with your physical health and strength. Don’t push or force things. Exercise clears your head and builds endurance. Slow for challenging terrain.