Today’s Birthday (11/12/20). Write and communicate to grow this year. Persistent, disciplined practices benefit your creative projects. Adapting to shifting conditions with shared accounts this winter leads to an income boost. Prepare for reduced cash flow next summer, before your collaborative finances rise. Share and connect.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can see what your partner needs. Nonetheless, don’t get pushy. Practice acceptance and compassion. Share what you’re learning. Nurture a loving spark.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Guard your physical health, fitness and energy. Nurture yourself with rest and good food. Don’t push if it hurts. Reduce stress. Relax with good music.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Love is the game and the prize. Don’t fret about the future. Savor deliciousness and beauty in the present. Connect with your dear ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — It may take a mess to make a domestic improvement. Envision the results you’d love. Research and compare for best value. Consider future appreciation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t launch creative projects yet. Beautify and polish. Edit and prepare. Avoid controversy or jealousies. Consider the long-term implications before acting. Read the fine print.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put love into your work and demand rises. Don’t try to force anything. Wait for developments. Make an artistic beginning. Keep expenses low. Imagine perfection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Proceed with caution before making a personal change. Consider long-term consequences before acting. Imagine how it might affect others. Envision what you really want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your imagination goes wild. Relax and enjoy the ride. Retreat into a peaceful phase of private introspection. Settle into restful contemplation. Recharge batteries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Wait for developments with a team effort. Anticipate resistance and avoid sensitivities. Question authority without getting confrontational. Provide peace, calm and stability.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Dutiful efforts win professional reward. Monitor and observe without pushing. Use gentle pressure rather than force. You don’t have the full picture. Patiently persist.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Review reservations and conditions before advancing. Stay respectful and keep a low profile. Avoid risky business or controversy. Discover hidden beauty.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep your fingers on the pulse of your shared finances. Monitor account conditions to adapt for changes. Guard against technical glitches. Contribute for growth.