Today’s Birthday (11/19/20). Write, communicate and network this year. Creative projects pay and satisfy with diligent, consistent efforts. Making changes to adapt family finances to new conditions leads to a surge in personal income. Your expenses could rise next summer, before shared profits flow in. Create, share and connect.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor professional expenses. Infrastructure investments support growth but could get costly. Balance around restrictions or limitations. Simplify and enunciate to emphasize the basics.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — In your studies or wanderings, you may discover messes. Contribute toward solutions for soul satisfaction. Reinforce positive structures for support. Educate yourself and others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep practical financial considerations at the forefront. Collaborate for shared gain. Avoid stepping on toes. Clean messes together for satisfying results. Discipline pays off.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Things could get awkward or uncomfortable with your partner. Keep bargains and agreements. Disciplined efforts pay extra. Show your feelings through your actions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re gaining valuable experience. Keep practicing to expand your physical capacities. Follow rules and respect limitations. Listen to those who have been there.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun close to home. Strengthen bonds with someone beloved. Support each other through loss or change. Avoid travel or fuss and relax together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic messes become apparent. Repair structural supports. Support someone who could use it. Strengthen bonds and connections. Share loving moments with those in your bubble.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Pour words onto a page, and don’t worry about making it pretty. Express emotions to free your spirit. Save the good stuff. Discover creative options.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Generate an income boost. Focus on practical priorities, despite changes or unfavorable conditions. Avoid risky business. Adjust budgets, renegotiate and pursue emerging markets.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline pays off. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Propel a personal project forward by focusing on infrastructural, foundational elements. Stay respectful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Pull into your shell. Clean, sort and organize to prepare for what’s next. Savor privacy and restful contemplation. Revise plans for changing circumstances. Recharge.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on friends and allies to navigate tricky waters. Connect with community for shared support. Provide what you can. Pull together for common gain.