Today’s Birthday (11/29/20). Your next year provides benefits in cash. Strengthen your financial position with consistent discipline. Create your dream home. Winter changes affect your partnership, before the spotlight shines your way. Making a personal change next summer leads to a romantic collaborative phase. Grow your nest egg.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Study options, plans and strategies. Edit your message. Prepare for upcoming changes. Restore integrity where it’s missing. Keep your promises. Consider words carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can get what you need. Focus on the job at hand. Stay frugal. Reach a financial turning point. Prioritize practicalities. Connect with your team.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Personal realizations and insight inspire a change. Increase the integrity of your project. Keep promises. Stay true to yourself. Redirect and adjust for new conditions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Private introspection leads to valuable insight. Meditate on a crossroad. Which direction to take? Choose after reflection. Consider consequences. Rituals satisfy and soothe.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your team. Adapt strategies for shifting circumstances. Adjust to transitions or changes. Stand outside a controversy. Do what you promised.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — You can see the hidden machinery. Reach a professional turning point. Choose for contribution, family and love. Adapt in a new direction. Listen and learn.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause. Reconsider your direction. Conditions could seem unstable, and barriers block the path. Monitor the news. Stay in communication.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to shifting financial conditions with shared accounts. Draw upon hidden resources. Contribute to reduce instability. Connect and strategize for shared gain. Collaborate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Strategize with your partner around recent changes. Notice emotional as well as intellectual insight. Connect over shared interests and concerns. Align for new possibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Count your blessings. Physical practices clear your head. Prioritize health despite challenges. Listen to coaches and teachers. Take your work in a new direction.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy some peaceful fun. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Talk about love, passion and romantic dreams. Begin a new chapter.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Rearrange the furniture. Make domestic changes for family needs. Adapt spaces and process the end of one phase and beginning of another. Share appreciations.