Today’s Birthday (12/07/20). Your next year gets especially profitable. Steady focus and action generate lucrative opportunities. Create your dream home. Collaborate around a tricky situation this winter, before stepping into a personal spotlight. Resolve a challenge next summer, before romance sweeps you off your feet. Grow financial strength.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical performance faces a challenge. Use gentle pressure, even finesse, rather than force. Slow to avoid accidents. Luck favors advancing your objectives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Love triumphs, despite temporary delays or setbacks. Forgive misunderstandings. Find a way around obstacles. Ignore gossip or rumors. Avoid risk. Listen to your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A domestic mess requires resolution. Handle chores and housekeeping. Work out a misunderstanding. Listen to all views. Clean house and enjoy the results.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Edit and revise your communications before sending. Misunderstandings spark easily, causing delays. Avoid expensive mistakes with careful review. Clarify with basic facts and information.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider and research big purchases carefully. Avoid impulsive expenses and focus on basic necessities. You can find the resources you need. Patiently persist.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a moment to acknowledge how far you’ve come. Despite temporary setbacks, you’re growing stronger. Reject far-fetched schemes in favor of practical solutions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Avoid travel and focus on completing projects. Tie up loose ends. Temporary delays could frustrate. Patiently put the pieces in place. Rest and recharge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Bring extra patience to team projects. Tempers may be short. Provide a sense of stability and support. Budget carefully and go for substance over symbolism.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Wait for developments with a professional project. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Simplify and edit. Get rid of unnecessary elaborations. Leave misconceptions behind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options and study possibilities. The road ahead reveals obstacles, delays and barriers. Slow to review alternative routes. Explore your subject from home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Financial conditions could feature limitation or restriction. Plan and act strategically. Discuss options with your partner. Abandon old assumptions and try new directions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Your partner’s opinion is important; and incoming. Postpone financial discussions for better conditions tomorrow. Reduce risk or stress factors. Prepare for positive results.