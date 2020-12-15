Today’s Birthday (12/15/20). Your profitable next year unfolds naturally. Apply dedicated efforts for lucrative potential. Begin a six-month personal power phase. Changing directions with a passion project next summer inspires a delicious romance to new delights. Grow and develop new skills next winter. Conserve a comfortable financial cushion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — With Venus entering Sagittarius (like yesterday’s Eclipse) for a month, it’s easier to travel. You enjoy learning, exploring and discovery. Follow your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the numbers this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Save money and increase your assets. Expect expenditures to rise as well. Plan for growth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Partnerships thrive with Venus (and the Eclipse yesterday) in Sagittarius. Begin a phase of collaboration and connection. Take your romantic relationship to the next level.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Put love, beauty and sensitivity into your work, with Venus entering Sagittarius. Healthy practices and fitness routines energize and revitalize you this month.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — With Venus and the Eclipse in Sagittarius, enjoy an especially lucky half-year phase in love, beauty and creativity. Savor mutual obsessions and romantic fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your home is your love nest. Savor domestic joys, with Venus in Sagittarius along with the recent Eclipse, both favoring home and family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Articulate your views. Put your feelings into words. Creative expression and communication thrive with Venus entering Sagittarius, following the Eclipse in the same sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to make money over a half-year Eclipse phase, with Venus also entering Sagittarius today. Do what you love and cash flows.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You feel especially lucky and beloved with Venus in your sign, same as yesterday’s Eclipse. This next phase illuminates you to shine in the spotlight.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Complete old jobs and projects, with Venus in Sagittarius. Begin a six-month phase favoring peaceful productivity in privacy. Listen to your dreams and intuition.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular over the next half-year phase, with Venus entering Sagittarius along with yesterday’s Eclipse. Social connection benefits your career. Have fun with friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Venus enters Sagittarius for a month, following the Sagittarius Eclipse that inspires the next six. Career advancement opportunities arise naturally. Accept leadership and shine.