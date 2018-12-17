PITTSBURG — Being admitted to the hospital can be rough, especially during the holidays.

With the help of Dollar General on South Rouse and the Via Christi Auxiliary, toys, personal items, stockings, decorations and more were donated to help keep spirits up while the patients visit the Via Christi Ascension Hospital.

The gifts will be distributed throughout the hospital by the Via Christi Auxiliary Pink Ladies. When children come in for blood work they can receive a special gift and rehab patients will be given stockings.

The Dollar General wanted to find a way to make make Christmas bright for patients, a release from the auxiliary said.

Via Christi Director of Volunteer Services Susan Barrett said the local business support is great and appreciated by patients, especially since “being in the hospital over Christmas is kind of a bummer.”

“I think when children and adults come into the hospital they are somewhat scared, especially, children,” Barrett said. “If you can give them something that could comfort them that means a lot. “It’s that comfort they are getting.”

