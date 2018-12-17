OTTAWA — The Pittsburg Wrestling team set out to do battle at the Ottawa Invitational Duel Tournament on Saturday.

Pittsburg went 3-2 at the event, finishing in ninth place overall. The Purple Dragons were competing with two backups filling in and three open weight classes.

Pittsburg captain Reece Watson finished 5-0, with three falls, in the 138 weight class. Purple Dragon Gabe Beaman went 4-1 in the 106 weight division.

Teammates Seth Gann(113lbs), Blayne Anderson(120lbs), Connor Olivera(126lbs), A.J Ortiz(132lbs), and Caleb Redd(220lbs) each finished with a 3-2 record.

Pittsburg will host their only home dual of the season on Thursday.