PITTSBURG — With teams poised for some time off over Christmas break, Tuesday marked one of the last busy days for high school sports before the players get a much needed break from classes.

With multiple area schools ranked by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association as top ten teams, their are a few teams that seem set on heading up in the rankings.

After Tuesday’s night impressive wins against Iola, both the St. Mary’s-Colgan girls’ and boys’ team will look for their place in the standings to rise.

After holding on to both top spots in the Class 2A polls last week, both teams stumbled a bit to fifth place in their respective rankings after a disappointing outing against Baxter Springs on Friday.

The girls’ team bounced back, attacking Iola early, taking a 27-14 lead into halftime, and coasting to a 44-31 win to head into the break 4-1.

The Panther boys’ came out a little sluggish, and Iola took advantage, stifling the Panthers and hitting enough shots to keep the game within reach following the opening three quarters.

The boys’ team turned flipped the switch in the second half, turning a three-point lead heading into the fourth frame into a 64-48 win.

Away Scoreboard

Frontenac girls’ roll Riverton

The Frontenac Girls’ found their groove versus Riverton, racing to a 62-21 win. Although they didn’t score at quite the same rate, the boys’ still managed to escape with a 39-37 win over the Rams.

Jake Beckmanns’ free throws with inside of a minute remaining gave the Raiders a 38-37 lead late, with Colin McCartney knocking in another free throw to help Frontenac seal the victory.

Pittsburg’s Elkamil nails game-winning shot

Pittsburg’s Gavyn Elkamil’s 3-pointer with two seconds remaining delivered Pittsburg a 64-61 win over Fort Scott, pushing their record to 5-0 on the season.

The Lady Purple Dragons entered the fourth quarter down by nine points, but rallied back late for a 40-34 win over Fort Scott.

Madden Petty paced the visiting Lady Purple Dragons with 27 points and seven steals.