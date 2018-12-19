PITTSBURG — With the help of donors and volunteers, local families’ will have full stockings and fridges this holiday season.

Two Pittsburg agencies, Wesley House and the Salvation Army partnered for the 2018 Christmas Distribution. On Wednesday, toys and food were distributed to Crawford County low-income families. The distribution will continue on Thursday at the Pittsburg State University Student Recreation Center/Pittsburg National Guard Armory.

This year, 560 families signed up to receive a Wesley House food box. Each box contains items for two lunches and two breakfasts. Also included are all of the items for a traditional Christmas dinner.

Individuals without families were given food for the holidays. They were also given a few presents so they can give a gift to their neighbors, grandchildren or nieces and nephews.

The Salvation Army provided meat vouchers to each client.

Families also received a bag of toiletries and Delta Dental donated toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss.

Toys, donated were by sponsors — including KOAM Toy Box, Toys 4 Tots, various clubs and organizations, churches, individuals and student groups. Approximately 790 children were eligible for toys this year.

The project was made possible thanks to the help of approximately 350 volunteers, Wesley House Executive Director and Pastor Marcee Binder said. If people wish to help out next year, they may contact the Salvation Army or Wesley House.

“This is the most wonderful time of the year for Wesley House because this is the time of year when the entire community comes together to help others who may not have food or toys for Christmas,” she said.

Salvation Army Christmas Toy Coordinator Frances Mitchelson agreed and said, “We are blessed, blessed to live in a community that is so generous.

“Whether they have 10 children or one, we are able to make the holidays a little bit brighter.”

Mitchelson gave a special thanks to the Kansas City Southern Foundation which donated gift cards to help the Salvation Army purchase more items.

“That is a great help and we greatly appreciate that partnership,” she said.

One of the recipients, Amanda Davis of Arcadia, has two children who are 13 and 9-years-old said,“I think it is wonderful.”

This was not her first year as a recipient, however this year was especially helpful because she is going through a divorce.

“It allows me to have something extra for the kids during this tough time,” she said.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.