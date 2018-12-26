PITTSBURG — Gunfire shattered the night in Pittsburg Wednesday, as a drive-by shooting rocked a local neighborhood.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, PPD officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of North Water Street on a reported of a drive-by shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the occupied residence had been struck multiple times by gun fire, however, no one in the residence was injured.

In the initial investigation, officers were able to develop a description of the vehicle used in the shooting.

A short time after the initial call, officers located the possible suspect vehicle, which had been described as a white van, parked in the 300 block of East 17th Street. Officers also located a weapon on the ground near the vehicle. The weapon and vehicle were seized and are being processed at this time.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division have been interviewing victims and witnesses throughout the morning in an attempt to identify the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

According to the release, initial indications suggest this was not a random shooting, however the investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or on our tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.