PITTSBURG — From new software to a new layer of paint, the Pittsburg Family YMCA is working toward more change in the new year.

This year, the “Y” began giving out new membership cards which worked with computer software for efficiency and safety purposes.

“The biggest thing this year is our new software packaging network which has helped us with accounting and membership,” Executive Director Mike Moore said.

The facility also created a new entry at the reception desk and newly-formed sitting area.

Along with the new entry at the front desk, the “Y” also put in a place a new security system for the daycare. The daycare security works similar to the controlled access in area schools, where the person waiting on the outside of the door can be seen by the daycare director on video, who will then “buzz” people in.

The daycare is for children from ages three to six-years-old and there are currently immediate openings, Moore said.

The “Y” also welcomed many new staff members.

One of the most popular new programs of 2018 was paddle board yoga, Moore said. He said there are many other new programs from 2018 and upcoming in 2019 which may be found on the “Y’s” website at pittsburgymca.com.

During the YMCA’s annual celebration in April, it was announced that there were over 8,700 members at the YMCA and the Pittsburg location had the lowest membership fees of any YMCA in the state. There were also 300 community members who volunteered with the “Y.”

In a few months during the next celebration, the “Y” will share 2018’s numbers and achievements.

An online payment option is planned for 2019, Moore said, which he said will happen at the end of January. There will also a be a change in some of the annual YMCA memberships rates. Some rates will remain the same and although there will be a few changes with membership fees, there will still be financial assistance or scholarships available.

The Pittsburg Family YMCA board and facility administrators are also looking at other ways to continue to update the facility and any projects will be announced on the YMCA website over time.

“We’re in the planning stages of what the new ‘Y’ looks like, I don't know what that is yet but I do know that question needs answered,” Moore said. “The ‘Y’ is important to the community and people want to see it succeed, so that motivates me and I think we have an opportunity to do some things.

“I’m excited about the future of it, it’s going to take some time to figure that out. With our board and other community supporters I’m confident that we will get there.”

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.