PITTSBURG — Christmas is over and decorations are coming down.

The ornaments and lights are stuffed in a plastic container and the stockings are neatly folded and placed into a box. The tree is next.

Families who have an artificial tree can toss it with the rest of the decorations in the basement. For real trees, families must dispose of the tree properly to avoid fires. It is recommended to keep the tree watered until it is disposed of, City of Pittsburg Fire Chief Mike Simons said.

According to Simons, the best choice would be to ask friends or a family member with a pond if the tree can be disposed of there. He said the trees are great cover for fish.

Another option is to take the tree to the City of Pittsburg Burn Site, located 1.5 miles east of Rouse St. on Quincy Street. Tinsel and ornaments must be removed.

The site is open on the second Saturday of each month.

For questions, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 620- 231-8310. In the event of inclement weather, call 620-232-PARK (7275) for an update on the site or visit www.pittks.org.

Trees may also be taken to the WCA Oak Grove Landfill, located at 1150 East 700 Ave. in Arcadia.

Underneath the Crawford County Free Load Agreement, people may drop off one load per month, including Christmas trees. Loads in transit must be tarped as stated in local and state law.

Families who wish to burn their tree in a barrel must follow the burn ordinance rules for their city. Pittsburg’s ordinance and fire prevention and protection tips can be found online at pittks.org. Simons suggests hauling the tree off to a proper disposal location over burning the tree.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.