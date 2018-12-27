Heather Spaur can be seen at almost every community event raising awareness about mental health.

Spaur is the director of personnel and marketing at Crawford County Mental Health Center and the chief operating officer for the nonprofit corporation, Families and Children Together, Inc.

Spaur was recently recognized as a 2019 Women of Distinction by the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce. She and 11 others have a short biography and their photograph in the Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 community calendar. People may find the calendar at the chamber office.

“It is a great honor to be recognized as a Woman of Distinction,” Spaur said. “I love my job and I love spending my time serving on various boards, clubs, associations, and volunteering.

“So to be recognized for something that I love to do, is extremely rewarding.”

She began working for Crawford County after receiving her Master of Business Administration degree from Pittsburg State University 14 years ago and transferred to the Mental Health department five years ago.

“I love my job,” she said. “I love working with a wonderful group of people dedicated to serving those who suffer from mental illness in the community.”

Spaur serves as the treasurer for the Frontenac Education Foundation, Baker Township, and the Southeast Kansas Human Resources Association. She also serves on the Frontenac School Site Council and the Pittsburg State University Human Resources Development Advisory Council.

Spaur is a member of the Pittsburg Lions Club, Pittsburg Noon Rotary, Healthcare Resource Connection and the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals. She also volunteers as a Junior Leadership of Crawford County Group Facilitator, at the Frontenac Young Author Assembly and at the Lord’s Diner.

“I have been very blessed in my life with a wonderful life and meaningful career that I love; that makes me want to give back and do what I can to make a positive impact in my community,” she said. “Leadership through service is extremely important for the betterment of our community. “Volunteering and giving back is a way to make the world a better place and that is something that we should all strive for.”

In addition to working and service to the community she also teaches part time. For the last decade she has taught for Fort Scott Community College Pittsburg branch and she will begin teaching at PSU in the spring semester.

“I am very excited to be joining the PSU College of Business as an adjunct instructor,” Spaur said.

She spends her free time with her daughter Madison who is in the third grade at Frank Layden Elementary. Madison is active in sports through the Frontenac Youth League and in competitive dance at The Dance Pitt.

“I am inspired by my parents, who taught me the value of education and hard work,” Spaur said. “I am inspired by my siblings who share my beliefs of hard work and service.

“I am inspired to be the best person that I can be so I can provide a good life for my daughter.”

Spaur was also inspired to become an advocate for mental health by her boss Richard Pfeiffer,

“who is the kindest, most compassionate, and the strongest advocate for mental health in this community,” she said.

“He works tirelessly behind the scenes, most of the time without recognition, for the betterment of mental health in Crawford County and the Southeast Kansas Region.

“The person that I am today was shaped by many people; from my family and friends to my teachers and professors at Frontenac and Pittsburg State University.

“I am inspired by the amazing staff at Crawford County Mental Health Center that work so hard and tirelessly for our consumers and all those suffering with mental illness in our community.”

