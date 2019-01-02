PITTSBURG — On New Year's Day little Ivory Sky Clinton came into this world at just 5 pounds, 10 ounces, 18 and a half inches long.

When the Via Christi staff visit with Ivory’s mother after caring for her in the nursery, they comment about the “doll sized” baby, Ivory’s mother Kanah Pelican said.

Kanah said she knew deep down inside that she was going to have her on New Year’s.

Ivory was born at 4:08 p.m. to Kanah Pelican and Rob Clinton of Mindenmines, Missouri, at Via Christi Hospital. Her siblings are seven-year-old Olivia Willow Harris and two-year-old Johnnie Oliver Lee Clinton.

Ivory’s parents tried to find a clever way to incorporate her grandmother’s favorite animal, the elephant, into her name. After going through a few names — including Everlee — the family chose Ivory.

“We wanted her to have a unique name when she went to school,” Kanah said.

Although she is tiny, she has long fingers, like her mother. She has long arms and legs with a petite build, her father said.

Ivory also has her father’s face shape and his lips.

Born a month early, Ivory is still in good health and should be going home with her family Thursday.

“It feels awesome to have her here, it’s so exciting,” her mother said.

