PITTSBURG — Police are searching for the suspect in a drive-by shooting from late December.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, officers are searching for Steven McArthur Taylor, Jr., 27, of Pittsburg. Taylor is described as a black male, approximately 5'5" tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Taylor was last seen with a thin beard and mustache. His current whereabouts are unknown. Police are actively seeking Taylor, who may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Taylor has felony convictions including drug possession and robbery.

The arrest warrant stems from an incident which occurred at 2 a.m., Dec. 26.

PPD officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of North Water Street in reference to a report of a drive-by shooting. Upon arrival, Officers discovered the occupied residence had been struck multiple times by gun fire, however, no one in was injured. In the initial investigation, officers were able to develop a description of the vehicle used in the shooting.

A short time after the initial call, officers located the possible suspect vehicle, which had been described as a white van, parked in the 300 block of East 17th Street. Officers also located a weapon on the ground near the vehicle. This does not appear to have been a random shooting, however the investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or on the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.