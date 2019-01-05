GIRARD — The Crawford County Commission met on Friday and took the following actions:

1. The Crawford County Clerk Don Pyle announced that there were two positions, treasurer and clerk, open for Osage Township. He said people can contact him at the Crawford County Clerk's Office if they have any questions about or interest in being part of Osage Township. The positions are extended to people of McCune, Pyle said.



2. There was a public hearing on vacating a platted street in the original town Radley. There were no comments and the commissioners closed the hearing.



3. The commission signed a motion to issue a license to “sell at retail” cereal malt beverages from local businesses. Jo’s One Stop (for sale in original and unopened containers and not for consumption on the premises), Countryside Golf Course (for consumption on the premises) and DIamond 6 D Inc. (for consumption on the premises).



4. Approved the purchase of a Caterpillar Skid Steer Loader from Foley Equipment.

The commission approved the transfer $300,000 from the Road and Bridge fund to the Road & Bridge Equipment Reserve Fund.



