PITTSBURG — The Mount Carmel Foundation is going green this year, for its 35th “Emerald Anniversary” gala.

The event will start at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 in a ballroom at Pittsburg State University’s Overman Student Center.

“The gala is the biggest single event fundraiser we do this year,” Mount Carmel Foundation Executive Director Johnna Norton said. “The funds used are unrestricted and go to all needs that come up at the hospital.”

Last year’s hero-themed gala brought in a record 423 guest and 33 underwriters.

“Last year went great,” Norton said. “We raised $102,000 last year, the second year in row to make it over the $100,000 mark.”

They have the same goal this year, Norton said.

The gala helped fund the hospital’s emergency room revitalization and many department grants.

Over the years the foundation has donated more than $4.8 million to the hospital through events like the gala.

There’s still an opportunity to purchase tickets or become and underwriter. People can call the foundation’s office at 620-235-3512 to purchase tickets. Tickets may also be purchased online at Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2TymI2m.

There will be many auction items and a raffle for tickets for a trip to Ireland. People do not have to be present to win the raffle, tickets can be purchased in advance. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be purchased by calling the foundation office or going to the Eventbrite website.

Lost Wax will also perform during the event.

“We had a lot of fun with them last year so we are bringing them back,” Norton said.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.



