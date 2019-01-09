GREENBUSH — Children can learn about Kansas during spring break at Greenbush Education Service Center.

Greenbush spring break camp registration is now open.

This year, Greenbush will be teaching students about Kansas state symbols, looking at Kansas soil, flowers and honeybees underneath a microscope and delving into the history of Kansas education.

“Other than sitting at home or playing video games, students are getting to do things hands on, learn about Kansas, history, and what it means to be a Kansan,” Greenbush Camp and Enrichment Coordinator Emily Joy Roth said.

Students in kindergarten through second grade will learn about Kansas state symbols.

“We’re going to be doing hands-on activities that explores those,” Roth said. “For example, whenever we think of sunflower as a Kansas state symbol we think of the huge sunflowers.

“That’s not accurate, it’s actually the wild sunflowers you see near country roads.”

Third through fifth graders will do soil sampling, classify rocks, dissect plants and look at honeybees through a microscope.

Middle school-aged students will compare and contrast life from the past — which include pioneer life and education.

Parents and guardians can visit Greenbush’s website at https://bit.ly/2RzWijn to register their child for the camp.

Kindergarten through 2nd Grade:

Home on the Range, 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12

What do the Barred Tiger Salamander, Cottonwood Tree, and Harney Silt Loam have in common? They are all Kansas State Symbols. This camp will focus on the Kansas State symbols and why they were chosen. Come dissect a sunflower, look closely at a honeybee, pet an American Buffalo pelt, and more.

3rd through 5th Grade:

Kansas Untamed, 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13

Kansas may be flat but it is certainly not tame! In this camp, we will take a closer look at the abiotic and biotic factors throughout Kansas. From soil sampling and classifying rocks to observing sunflowers and honeybees through a microscope. Come explore Kansas’ natural world!

6th through 8th Grade:

Blast from the Past, 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 14

Fast food, Netflix, smart phones, and Wal-Mart; these are all things that help shape and define the way we currently live. However, instant entertainment and readily available food have not always been accessible for Kansans. From homemade pioneer food and dipping candles to McDonald’s and electricity today, we’ll explore the past to see how much we have changed.

— Stephanie Potter is a staff writer at the Morning Sun. She can be emailed at spotter@morningsun.net or follow her on Twitter @PittStephP and Instagram @stephanie_morningsun.